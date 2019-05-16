Dell’s 24-inch 165Hz QHD Gaming Monitor drops to $320 (Reg. $380+), more from $133

- May. 16th 2019 12:33 pm ET

$320
Amazon is offering the Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor (S2417DG) for $319.99 shipped. That’s $60+ off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this monitor crank out nearly double the resolution of FHD, it also offers a killer 165Hz refresh rate. This will help make gaming buttery-smooth, yielding a potential edge when playing competitively with others. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, four USB, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below to find more Dell monitors on sale.

More Dell monitors on sale at Woot:

Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor features:

  • Get stunning clarity with QHD resolution – that’s close to 2 times more screen details than Full HD
  • Enhance your visual experience with optimal preset modes tailored to suit your gaming genre
  • Optimize eye comfort with a flicker-free screen

