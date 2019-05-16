WearOS awaits w/ Fossil’s Gen 3 Explorist Smartwatch for $156.50 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 3 Explorist Stainless Steel & Leather Smartwatch for $156.48 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Powered by WearOS, this Fossil smartwatch is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. It’s ready to track activity, run apps, control music playback, and more. IP67 resistance means it can sit in a meter of water for half an hour without being damaged. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Don’t need a smartwatch? The Fossil Nate Watch is $84 and looks super slick. A black-plated look gives it a dark design that will pair well with casual and classy outfits alike. A 165-foot water resistance ensures that it can withstand spills, swimming, showering, and more.

Fossil Gen 3 Explorist Stainless Steel & Leather Smartwatch features:

Smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, activity tracking, custom goal & alarm settings, customizable watch faces & watch bands, music controls & micro apps, microphone & speaker controls

Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; charger included; imported; water resistant IP67: dust & splash resistant

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!