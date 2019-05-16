Lowepro’s Tahoe Backpack is ready for an iPad, DSLR, lenses, and more: $32 (Reg. $50)

Best Buy is offering the Lowepro Tahoe Camera Backpack for $31.99 with free in-store pickup. If you’d prefer it to be shipped, spend over $35 for free delivery. Today’s deal is $18 off the typical rate there and is within 75 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. This backpack is made with mobile photographers in mind. The main compartment has room for a DSLR, lenses and several accessories. The front pouch is loaded with pockets including one that’s made for an iPad. If you plan on shooting photos while on-the-go this summer, this bag is a great option worth considering. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Would you like a backpack with a built-in USB port? This $33 alternative will do the trick. Its main compartment is designed with a 15-inch MacBook in mind, making it great for folks that want to have the freedom to tote a macOS or iOS device.

Lowepro Tahoe Camera Backpack features:

Pack securely for the outdoors with this Daymen Tahoe backpack. The flexible panel in the main compartment folds down to let you stow more gear, and dedicated pockets are ready to hold your tablet, smartphone and keys. Use the padded dividers in this Daymen Tahoe backpack to arrange and secure components of your camera kit.

