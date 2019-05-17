Amazon slashes $180 off DEWALT’s 5-Tool Combo Kit at $349, more from $99

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit (DCK521D2) for $349 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $180 off the typical rate and is a price that we’ve seen beaten only once before. Not only will you gain a drill/driver combo, you’ll also nab a circular saw, grinder, work light, impact driver, two batteries, and a carrying bag. Now that we’re in the heart of spring it’s time to get to work on those lingering outdoor projects. This versatile set is sure to get you a long way through it. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals below. We also spotted the Makita 12V Max Cordless 2-Piece Combo Kit (CT226) for $99 shipped at Amazon. Today’s deal slashes $40 off what you’d typically spend at retailers like Ace and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
DEWALT 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit features:
The DEWALT DCK521D2 Combo kit is ideal for most fastening, cutting and grinding applications. This kit includes a DCD780 drill/driver, DCF885 impact driver, DCS393B circ saw, DCG412B grinder and DCL040 light. This kit also includes two 2.0 Ahr Batteries, charger and a contractor bag for portability.
