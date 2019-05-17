For $65, Amazon will ship Honeywell’s Touchscreen Thermostat to your door (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is offering the Honeywell T5 Touchscreen Thermostat for $65 shipped. That’s up to $24 off what’s it’s been fetching there and beats the previous low we have tracked by $4. This programmable thermostat lets you set up a 5- and 2 day schedule, allowing you to conserve energy while away from home. A sleek white look and touchscreen interface make it an excellent option for most spaces. Reviews are still rolling in, but Honeywell is reputable.

Don’t need a touchscreen? This $45 alternative Honeywell Thermostat will get the job done and, like the option above, is also programmable. Simply set up your 7-day schedule and you’ll be saving energy in no time.

Honeywell T5 Touchscreen Thermostat features:

Flexible programming: 7 – Day, 5-2 Day or one week programming

Indoor humidity readout

Compatible with most systems

Sleek touchscreen with cool blue backlight makes it easy to read

Smart response learning

