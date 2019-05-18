Crank up music or podcasts anywhere w/ Amazon’s Bluetooth Speaker: $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering its Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. There’s only so much a tiny smartphone speaker can do. Whether you’re spending the day outside or simply want a speaker in the bathroom, this affordable solution will sound significantly better than what most iPhone and Android devices are capable of. A Bluetooth range of 33-feet will allow you to keep your phone pocketed while the tunes keep on streaming. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to use when you grab this $11 power bank. Thanks to a 10000mAh battery, you’ll be able to top off smartphones, tablets, or even your new Bluetooth speaker. Dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices simultaneously.

AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Portable Bluetooth speaker with 33-foot wireless range for streaming music, podcasts, and more from your compatible Bluetooth-enabled device

2 internal 2.5-watt speakers and 2 full-range drivers for high-quality sound; provides rich bass without distortion, even at highest volume

3.5mm aux in jack for connecting non-Bluetooth audio devices

Rechargeable battery allows for up to 8 hours of playtime on a full charge; small and lightweight for take-anywhere convenience

Built-in microphone for hands-free speakerphone calling

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!