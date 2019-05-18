Various Twelve South iPhone & Apple Watch accessories see rare discounts, prices start at $36

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone XS at $47.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $11. Having used a BookBook on several iPhones in the past, I cannot speak highly enough of them. Not only do they look stunning, each iteration also offers added functionality that turns your iPhone into a mini backpack for credit cards, cash, and more. This specific model works for both iPhone X and XS with four storage slots for cards along with a side pocket for keeping receipts or cash. It also works as a stand, making FaceTime calls easier than ever. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more Twelve South products on sale at Amazon.
More Twelve South gear on sale:
- Forte for Apple Watch: $36 (Reg. $50)
- Timeporter for Apple Watch: $40 (Reg. $50)
Twelve South BookBook for iPhone XS features:
- Protect your iPhone with this genuine leather 3-in-1 phone case.
- A removable, protective iPhone shell fits securely in the wallet, or can be easily removed with your phone for when you aren’t needing your wallet
- Built-in, hands-free display stand will make viewing videos or FaceTime even easier with your iPhone
- BookBook style looks like no other case and disguises your iPhone, cards, and cash while protecting them all in a secure leather-bound cover
- The interior wallet has 4 slots to store cards along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts
