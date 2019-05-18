Various Twelve South iPhone & Apple Watch accessories see rare discounts, prices start at $36

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone XS at $47.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $11. Having used a BookBook on several iPhones in the past, I cannot speak highly enough of them. Not only do they look stunning, each iteration also offers added functionality that turns your iPhone into a mini backpack for credit cards, cash, and more. This specific model works for both iPhone X and XS with four storage slots for cards along with a side pocket for keeping receipts or cash. It also works as a stand, making FaceTime calls easier than ever. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more Twelve South products on sale at Amazon.

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone XS features:

Protect your iPhone with this genuine leather 3-in-1 phone case.

A removable, protective iPhone shell fits securely in the wallet, or can be easily removed with your phone for when you aren’t needing your wallet

Built-in, hands-free display stand will make viewing videos or FaceTime even easier with your iPhone

BookBook style looks like no other case and disguises your iPhone, cards, and cash while protecting them all in a secure leather-bound cover

The interior wallet has 4 slots to store cards along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts

