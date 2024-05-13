Our favorite new covers and keyboard cases for Apple’s M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air

Some of the best M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air cases have arrived and we are here to take a closer look. Apple’s M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air are just days away from being loaded up and shipped across the country, and now it’s time to look at some accessories for them. Pre-order deals have already arrived on both the M4 Pro and Apple’s latest-generation iPad Air, not to mention a slight price drop on its new iPad Magic Keyboard Case for the M4 pro-grade tablet, but some of our favorite brands have now unleashed their latest offerings as well. From the best leather M4 iPad Pro covers (Burton Goods we are looking at you), to the latest premium DODOcase models, keyboard models from Logitech, and the first first-party magnetic Smart Folios, some of the best cases, covers, and keyboards are here with more to come soon. Head below for our roundup of the best M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air cases.

Best M4 iPad Pro Cases, M2 iPad Air models, and keyboard options

Updating…

While there are still more brands we are waiting to come out of the woodwork – OtterBox, Nomad, and others, there are already some fantastic options out there for folks looking to ensure they are covered in the early days. From our, thus far, favorite full-grain leather M4 iPad Pro and M2 Air cases to some ultra-affordable options starting at $15 Prime shipped, everything is waiting for you below.

Apple’s M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air cases and keyboard cases

Apple has some notable M4 iPad Pro keyboard cases of its own for the launch of its latest pro-grade tablet. You’ll also find its latest M2 iPad Air now up for purchase in a range of fresh new colorways to match the upgraded Air. And don’t worry, they are not those (not so) FineWoven accessories most people love (hate).

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) $99

Apple Smart Folio iPad Air 11-inch (M2) $79

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air 13-inch (M2) $99

Apple’s new iPad Magic Keyboard Cases for M4 iPad Pro

Apple’s new iPad Magic Keyboard Cases for the M4 Pros are now up for pre-order as well. While we did catch an early price drop at Amazon to entice buyers, only the smaller 11-inch model is still on sale. The “portable new design” features a backlit keyboard with an aluminum palm rest alongside a “new larger” glass track pad with haptic feedback and more. Additional details can be found here.

Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case $290 (Reg. $299) iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)

Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case $349 iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)



Best leather M4 iPad Pro and M2 Air cases – Burton Goods

One brand name that immediately comes to mind when it comes to the best leather M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air cases is Burton Goods. The brand has come out with some of our favorite new leather Apple gear accessories this year, and its brand new M4 iPad Pro and M2 Air models have arrived. There are a pair of different models up for grabs right now, one that is specifically designed to support the M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard and one more geared towards a streamlined, self-propping case for those not lugging around a keyboard.

We detailed both of them in our launch coverage for a complete breakdown of the feature and what to expect. But the short form version here is full-grain leather design, magnetic closures, and that usual Burton Goods quality. Best of all, they are dropping 15% at checkout during the pre-order phase right now.

DODOcase delivers English Bridle Leather for the new iPads

Another brilliant option in the leather category is DODOcase. We have been fans of the brand’s leather cases and book-style offerings for iPhone and iPad for years, and, along with new versions of its mainstay designs, it also just debuted its new English Bridle Leather case for M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air. This premium option delivers a made in the USA premium leather treatment, a loop for your new Apple Pencil Pro, and braided nylon elastic closure. It, much like the brand’s Noblessa – a case I absolutely adore, also features a supple suede-like interior by the looks of it, and is now available for purchase at $145.

Get more details on the new DODOcase English Bridle Leather M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air case in our launch coverage.

Best third-party iPad Pro M4 Keyboard cases (M2 Air as well) – Logitech

Moving back over to the keyboard case world, Logitech is out with the latest-generation of its Combo Touch models for Apple’s latest releases. Available for both the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, they are just starting to pop up on Amazon for purchase – even if they are listed as temporarily out of stock you can lock your order in and they are live on the Logitech site. We already detailed these new releases over a 9to5Mac for a reason, but you will find Smart Connector power here, backlit keyboards, Apple Pencil support, and a lighter design than previous years.

Combo Touch for iPad Air 11-inch: $200

Combo Touch for iPad Air 13-inch: $230

Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11-inch $230

Combo Touch for iPad Pro 13-inch: $260

And even more…

iPad Pro/Air ZAGG Crystal Palace 11-inch $50

iPad Pro/Air ZAGG Crystal Palace 13-inch $60

iPad Pro/Air ZAGG Denali 11-inch $50

iPad Pro/Air ZAGG Denali 13-inch $60

iPad Pro ESR E2 models with keyboard from $96

iPad Pro ESR Rebound Magnetic $15

Updating…We are still waiting for some of our other favorite brands to either launch or bring the newest models in-stock. Find any you love out there? Let us know below so we can share with everyone!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!