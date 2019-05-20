Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker hits Amazon all-time low at $40 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker in Dark Stainless Steel (SCCLD1) for $39.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120, it sells for closer to $100 at Amazon where it is now at the all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot and Willams-Sonoma both charge $120. This 5.3-quart Calphalon slow cooker has a pair of cooking settings, an automatic keep-warm function and “easy-to-use” programmable digital controls. The internal cooking pot is compatible with most stovetops and is oven-safe so you can start or finish your meal off like a pro. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch with additional cooking modes, check out the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60 at $69. It will run you a little bit more, but it has 14 smart programs and replaces up to seven small kitchen appliances in one. Either way, consider grabbing this Slow Cooker Cookbook at $10 for more than 500 new meal ideas.

Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker:

Conveniently sear, brown, sauté, & slow cook all in one pot for maximum flavor

Cooking pot is oven safe and compatible with electric, gas, and induction cooktops

Ceramic cooking surface is 11x more durable* and provides 20% more even heat (*Compared to standard nonstick)

Digital programmable controls

Fast food release and easy to clean

