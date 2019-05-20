KitchenAid’s Nespresso Espresso Maker w/ Milk Frother is more than $130 off: $200 shipped

KitchenAid’s official eBay store is offering its Nespresso Espresso Maker with Milk Frother (KES0504) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $550, it sells for closer to $330 over at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by over $100. Along with the classic KitchenAid stylings, this model ships with a separate milk frother, a 1.3 liter removable water tank, 16 included Nespresso coffee capsules and an adjustable cup shelf so you can fit your tumbler in there. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the $200 sale price still seems overkill for you, check out the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $70. It’s significantly more affordable, provides the convenience of K-cup pod brewing and looks great on the countertop. Or just grab this typical Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker for less than $25 Prime shipped with 4+ star ratings.

KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker:

Choose your own style of hot beverage with this Nespresso espresso maker. The adjustable cup shelf accommodates multiple mug sizes, while the preprogrammed settings save time in the morning, delivering steaming hot coffee in seconds. Cappuccinos and lattes are simple to make thanks to the milk frother on this Nespresso espresso maker.

