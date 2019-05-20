Mountain Hardwear’s gearing you up for summer with 25% off sitewide & jackets from $38

For a limited time only, Mountain Hardwear’s Gear Up for Summer Sale offers 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. The men’s Norse Peak 1/2 Zip Pullover will be a year-round staple in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $75, during the sale you can find it marked down to $56. This pullover will look great paired with shorts for summer bonfires, jeans, khakis, joggers and more. Plus, it features a zippered chest pocket to keep small essentials and its stretch fabric will keep you mobile. It also is available in a women’s option for the same price and it comes in an array of color schemes. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Marmot’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide and deals from $26 shipped.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!