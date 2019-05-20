Mountain Hardwear’s gearing you up for summer with 25% off sitewide & jackets from $38

For a limited time only, Mountain Hardwear’s Gear Up for Summer Sale offers 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. The men’s Norse Peak 1/2 Zip Pullover will be a year-round staple in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $75, during the sale you can find it marked down to $56. This pullover will look great paired with shorts for summer bonfires, jeans, khakis, joggers and more. Plus, it features a zippered chest pocket to keep small essentials and its stretch fabric will keep you mobile. It also is available in a women’s option for the same price and it comes in an array of color schemes. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ghost Whisperer Hooded Jacket $263 (Orig. $350)
- Kor Strata Hoody $165 (Orig. $220)
- Monkey Man Grid Hooded Jacket $150 (Orig. $200)
- Phanton Zip T Pullover $38 (Orig. $50)
- Norse Peak 1/2 Zip Pullover $56 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ghost Whisperer Hooded Jacket $263 (Orig. $350)
- Dynama Ankle Pants $53 (Orig. $70)
- Money Women Fleece Jacket $65 (Orig. $175)
- Norse Peak Pullover $56 (Orig. $75)
- Ghost Whisperer Down Vest $184 (Orig. $245)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Marmot’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide and deals from $26 shipped.
