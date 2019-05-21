Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled Lyric T5+ Thermostat drops to a new low of $98 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is offering the Honeywell Lyric T5+ HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $97.87 shipped. Available for $99 at Walmart and B&H. That’s $32 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and about a $10 savings compared to what it’s been selling for at Amazon for since early April. Today’s deal is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked, making now a great time to add this HomeKit-compatible device to your setup. If you’re not a HomeKit user, it also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it a very versatile solution. Like many smart thermostats, this offering requires a C wire. Those without one will be pleasantly surprised to find an adapter in the box that allows them to bring the new tech into older homes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This is not the only smart thermostat on sale today. We covered ecobee3 Lite for $120 and ecobee4 for $180 in today’s green deals. Like Honeywell Lyric, both of these feature a similar design with support for various smart home ecosystems.

Honeywell Lyric T5+ Thermostat features:

Optional power adapter included – Wi-Fi thermostats typically require extra power via a "C" wire. Many homes lack this wire, so this adapter gives you a simple, low-voltage alternative. It's easy to install and fits discreetly near your heating and cooling system.

7-day flexible scheduling or location based temperature control – it's your choice. 7-day scheduling programs your thermostat. Geofence technology helps make you comfortable by using your smartphone's location to know when you're away and when you return.

