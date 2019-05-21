Conquer mountains w/ the Mongoose 29-inch billet bike for $149 shipped (Reg. $200)

Walmart is offering the Mongoose 29-inch Men’s Billet Mountain Bike for $149 shipped. For comparison, other 29-inch mountain bikes at Amazon are around $300 and this model generally fetches $200 at Walmart. This bike is perfect for riding around the neighborhood with your family or conquering big mountainside trails. With 21-gears, the Shimano shifters will give you the perfect ratio for any terrain. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to use and pick up the Schwinn Thrasher Lightweight Bicycle Helmet for $18.50 Prime shipped. This will keep your head safe and protected on the trails, making sure you always make it home in one piece.

Mongoose Billet Mountain Bike features:

Steel mountain-style frame with front suspension fork for durable riding

21-speed twist shifters and Shimano rear derailleur provide a wide gear range and quick shifts

Front and rear mechanical disc brakes provide crisp all-condition stopping and steady speed control

Machined aluminum Mag wheels add durability and a look that’s sure to stand out

Big 29″ knobby mountain tires are designed for improved traction and tough riding on varying terrain

Three-piece mountain crank means less pesky maintenance on your end

Tool-free adjustable seat post for easy height adjustments on the go

