The North Face Customer Appreciation Sale offers up to 25% off select styles of jackets, vests, pullovers, shorts and much more. Prices are as marked. Best of all, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Borod 1/2 Zip Pullover. It’s currently marked down to $49 and originally priced at $70. This pullover will become a staple in your wardrobe due to its versatility to pair with shorts, jeans or joggers alike. It’s available in two color options and was designed with stretch to keep you active. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.

For women, the Mountain Sweatshirt Colarless Jacket is sleek, stylish and on sale for $112. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $149. It includes a collarless design that’s unique and its lightweight material is great for after workouts, outdoor spring hikes and much more. Better yet, if you’re looking for a vest option it’s available in the same style for $74. The vest also has a cinched hood and zippered pockets for additional storage.

Finally, the men’s Ballard 6-Inch Boots are also on sale for $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These modern work boots are waterproof, feature a wool interior for added warmth and a durable leather exterior. The style of the boots are timeless and its rigid rubber outsole will help to provide traction on an array of surfaces.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!