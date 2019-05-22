Nike, adidas & more at up to 60% off during Eastbay’s Clearance Sale + free shipping

For a limited time only, Eastbay offers up to 60% off select clearance items including Nike, adidas and more. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Sneakers are on sale for $115, which is down from its original rate of $180. Better yet, this style is also available in a women’s version for just $80. These shoes were designed for runners with a lightweight design and a unique curved heel that facilitates smooth landings. It’s cushioned for comfort and promotes a springy step. Best of all, it requires a no-lace system, which makes getting out the door a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

