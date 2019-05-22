Levi’s kicks off its Memorial Day deals with 30% off sitewide & denim from just $42

Refresh your denim during Levi’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide when you use promo code FUNSUN at checkout. Plus, receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. The 501 Fit is one of Levi’s best-sellers and you can score an array of styles on sale. The men’s 501 Original Shrink to Fit Jeans are currently marked down to $69, which originally were priced at $98. This style is available in three dark washes that are timeless to wear all-year round. Plus, It features a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a unique look. With over 2,300 reviews, the 501 jeans are rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the 501 Long Shorts are very on-trend and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for summer. Its rolled hem adds a fun touch as well as its longer length. Originally these shorts were priced at $70, however during the sale you can find the shorts marked down to $49.

The most notable deals for women include:

