Levi’s kicks off its Memorial Day deals with 30% off sitewide & denim from just $42

Refresh your denim during Levi’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide when you use promo code FUNSUN at checkout. Plus, receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. The 501 Fit is one of Levi’s best-sellers and you can score an array of styles on sale. The men’s 501 Original Shrink to Fit Jeans are currently marked down to $69, which originally were priced at $98. This style is available in three dark washes that are timeless to wear all-year round. Plus, It features a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a unique look. With over 2,300 reviews, the 501 jeans are rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 501 Original Shrink to Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $90)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- 502 Taper Fit Jeans $56 (Orig. $80)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the 501 Long Shorts are very on-trend and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for summer. Its rolled hem adds a fun touch as well as its longer length. Originally these shorts were priced at $70, however during the sale you can find the shorts marked down to $49.
The most notable deals for women include:
- 501 Long Shorts $49 (Orig. $70)
- Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket $45 (Orig. $65)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Stretch Skinny Jeans $68 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
