Ninja’s 8-quart Foodi Multi-Cooker doubles as an air fryer and is now $80 off: $200 shipped

- May. 22nd 2019 11:08 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $280 $200
0

Amazon is offering the Ninja Foodi 8-quart All-in-One Multi-Cooker (OP401) for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $280 at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is within $1 of our previous Gold Box mention and a straight $80 discount. Capable of steam and pressure cooking, this model is also an air fryer unlike most popular multi-cookers. You can add an 8-quart capacity, ceramic-coated PTFE/PFOA-free frying basket and a stainless steel reversible rack to the list features as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. You’ll find more details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re looking to keep fried foods out of your diet (air fried or otherwise), we recommend opting for the $80 Instant Pot DUO60 instead. It doesn’t feature air frying capabilities, but it is also more than half the price and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 33,000 happy Amazon customers. It is 2-quarts smaller than today’s featured deal, but even the comparable Instant Pot DUO80 goes for $100 less.

Ninja Foodi 8-quart All-in-One Multi-Cooker:

  • The Ninja food I 8-quart—the XL pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper
  • Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.
  • Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. * air fry with up to 75% less fat. ** *versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **versus deep-fried hand cut French fries

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $280 $200

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard