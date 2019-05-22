Nordstom’s Half-Yearly Sale offers steep discounts on Cole Haan, adidas & more from $30 shipped

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is here with up to 50% off top brands for the entire family. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free delivery. The women’s Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress is on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $56. I personally own this dress and it’s very flattering. It’s also extremely versatile and can be styled with sandals, sneakers, heels and more. Plus, it’s available in several color options and with nearly 3,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

For men, Peter Millar’s Mount Maker Dress Shirt will have you looking polished wherever you go. This dress shirt will look great with jeans, shorts or slacks alike and its gingham pattern is very stylish for spring and summer. Plus, it’s on sale for $75 and originally was priced at $125.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

