Google Chromecast upgrades your TV for $28 shipped (Save 20%)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast (2018) for $28 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Although Apple beat Google to the punch with AirPlay, many will argue that Chromecast is a better solution. Instead of using a smartphone as a laggy middleman, Chromecast is given a direct URL to stream from. This can result in a more reliable experience with less buffering involved. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If all of your HDMI ports are used, you may benefit from an AmazonBasics Extension Cable for $6. Simply plug it into your TV and you’ll be able to plug your Chromecast in up to 3-feet away. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Google Chromecast (2018) features:

All together now: Watch movies, shows, live TV, YouTube, and photos streaming on your TV from all your family’s devices

Stream from your phone to your TV. Just like that. Plug Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV and to power and stream your favorite entertainment right from your phone with just a tap. Watch shows, listen to playlists, and more.

Works with streaming apps you know and love. Enjoy TV shows, movies, videos, songs, games, sports and more from over 2000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube TV, and HBO NOW.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!