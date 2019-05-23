Lacoste is having its Memorial Day Deals with 30% off sitewide + free shipping on all orders

Lacoste’s Memorial Day Sale offers 30% off sitewide with code SUMMER30 at checkout. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s V-neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt is a no-brainer at just $27. For comparison, it was originally priced at $50. This shirt will be a staple in your wardrobe and it’s versatile to wear with an array of outfits. It also features a logo in the corner and several color options. Rated 4/5 stars with nearly 115 reviews from Lacoste customers. However, if you’re looking for a more polished look the Riviera L.12.12 Ultra Light Cotton Polo is a great choice. Plus, it’s on sale for $69 and originally was priced at $98. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

