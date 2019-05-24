Just $10 will score you an Intex Deluxe Twin Airbed at Amazon (Save 33%)

- May. 24th 2019 5:00 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Twin Airbed for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked at Amazon. This twin-sized airbed comes with a duffle bag, making transportation a straight-forward process. It’s lightweight and made to support up to 300 pounds. A 2-in-1 valve with an extra-wide opening allows fast inflating and deflating. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you don’t already have a pump around the house, be sure to grab this $7 Intex offering. Three nozzles are included, ensuring that you’re ready to inflate airbeds and much more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 300 Amazon shoppers.

Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Airbed features:

  • Inflatable twin airbed for home use engineered with fiber-tech construction
  • Features a 2-in-1 valve with extra-wide openings to ensure fast inflating and deflating
  • This ultra-lightweight bed provides ideal firmness and support for an incredible night’s sleep
  • Dimensions: 39 x 10 x 75 inches (w x h x l), 300-pound capacity
  • Duffel bag included for easy storage and transport.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

