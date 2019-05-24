J.Crew’s Long Weekend Sale gives you a fresh look with an extra 50% off all clearance from $12

This weekend only, save big during J.Crew’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off all sale items and 40% off everything else. Just use promo code WEEKEND at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery. Not a member? It’s free to join. Add a staple to your wardrobe with the 10-inch Tech Shorts that are on sale for $25. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $70. They’re infused with stretch for comfort and are available in a bold blue color. Pair them with the Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt for a casual and comfortable look. Better yet, the sweatshirt is also marked down to $30. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, button-front tops are very on-trend and the Point Sur option is a great choice. It’s also on sale for $36 and this shirt is versatile to pair with jeans, shorts, skirts and more. Plus, its tortoise detailing is absolutely adorable.

Our top picks for women include:

