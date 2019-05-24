Nike drops its Memorial Day Sale with an extra 25% off sale styles: Flyknit, LeBron, Dri-FIT, more

Freshen up your kicks and workout apparel with the Nike Memorial Day Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off all sale styles with code SAVE25 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. Kick up your summer workouts with the Epic React Flyknit 2 for men that’s on sale for $101, which is $49 off the original rate. These shoes were designed with lightweight material for a natural stride as well as a cushioned insole for added support. This is a great option for running, training or everyday activities. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

For women, the Air Zoom Pegasus 35 is another standout from this sale. Originally priced at $120, during the sale you can find these shoes marked down to $81. Its slip-on design is convenient and it features a flexible design that’s great for quick movements. With over 230 reviews from happy Nike customers, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

