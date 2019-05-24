Suaoki’s 15000mAh 800A Dual USB Power Bank can also jump start your car at $35 (Reg. $60)

Suaoki (99% positive all-time feedback from 13,000+) via Amazon offers its P6 15000mAh 800A Car Jump Starter for $34.79 shipped when code R45GFI6 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for an over 41% discount and is the best price we’ve tracked so far. This jump starter can get the engine going on most 12V cars. Its 1500mAh battery gets you around 20 jump starts. Plus with 2.1A dual USB ports, it can also recharge your smartphone and other devices on-the-go as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 140 customers.

For comparison, most other similarly-featured car jump starters sell for $50 or more at Amazon, which makes today’s offer even more compelling.

Another great accessory to add to your car is the Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger at $10. It’s a notable option for making sure your smartphone is always charged up, and sports two 2.4A USB ports. As a cherry on top, over 10,300 customers have left a review, resulting in a 4.6/5 star rating.

Suaoki P6 15000mAh 800A Car Jump Starter features:

SUAOKI P6 works as a jump start battery pack with strong 800A peek, safely jump start a battery in seconds for vehicles up to 6.0L gas or 5.0L diesel engines; powerful enough to restart your motorcycle and more. Portable power supply with built-in dual 5V/2.1A USB charging ports, support charge two devices simultaneously and compact enough to store in your glovebox Smart and updated jump clamp equipped with force start function and provides over-current protection, short circuit protection, over-voltage protection,under-voltage protection, over-temperature protection,anti-access battery polarity protection and reverse-charging protection.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!