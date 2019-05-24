Twelve South’s AirFly pairs AirPods w/ Switch, PS4, and more: $33 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirFly for $32.95 shipped. That’s about 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $1 of the previous Amazon low. When I first tried AirPods, I immediately wanted to use them for everything. With some devices like PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, this is just not possible out of the box. This is where AirFly works its magic. Simply plug AirFly into any device’s headphone port and then it pairs with AirPods, bringing a wire-free experience to gear that doesn’t offer standard Bluetooth support. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apply today’s savings towards a backup battery for all of your mobile devices. This 10,000mAh Power Bank is $12 and sports dual USB ports. One charges at 2A and the other at 1A. Nearly 4,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average review of 4/5 stars.

Twelve South AirFly features:

Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4. 1 technology

Use AirPods or wireless headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems

Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless Sport headphones or AirPods

Use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience with your Bluetooth headphones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!