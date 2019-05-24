The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter can travel 18 miles at up to 15mph: $399 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $399 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low by $1. Now that warm weather has finally arrived, you’re probably itching for reasons to go outside. With Xiaomi Mi, you’ll have plenty. It sports a top speed of 15.5mph and can travel up to 18.6 miles on a single charge. Its frame is constructed of aerospace-grade aluminum, yielding strength and a lightweight form-factor that clocks in at under 27 pounds. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Protect your investment with this $19 scooter lock. A 4 digit combination means you won’t need to carry a key that you have the potential to lose. Its 10 mm hardened zinc alloy shackle resists cutting and a 4mm PVC coating helps reduce the chance of scratching.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

[EXTREMELY FAST AND LONG-RANGE BATTERY LIFE] – A 250W motor propels the e-scooter to a max speed of 15.5 MPH. High capacity battery with a maximum travel range of up to 18.6 miles under specific conditions

[PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN] -Weighs just 26.9 lbs. Portable folding design for easy storage at home or hand carry when necessary.The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum

[DOUBLE BRAKING SYSTEM] – Features a disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking system for an efficient, responsive braking distance of just 13.1ft

