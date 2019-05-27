Amazon slashes Fire TV Stick 4K to $40 (Reg. $50), Cube $80, Recast $190, more from $30

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen offered. Once I began using Echo devices, it was only a matter of time before I switched to Fire TV Stick 4Ks for each one of my TVs. When comparing with devices like Apple TV 4K, this alternative clocks in at a fraction of the cost and sports a fast processor that works well with Hulu, Plex, Netflix, and more. A built-in web-browser makes this an excellent travel device that’s extremely straight-forward to connect to hotel Wi-Fi networks. For home use, Amazon lets you to link an Echo device to Fire TV, allowing you to easily control playback using just your voice. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more Fire TV devices on sale.

More Fire TV devices on sale:

Fire TV Stick 4K features:

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming.

Launch and control content with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb Freedive, and others.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Experience immersive sound with Dolby Atmos on select Prime Video titles.

