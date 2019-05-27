Amazon slashes Fire TV Stick 4K to $40 (Reg. $50), Cube $80, Recast $190, more from $30

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen offered. Once I began using Echo devices, it was only a matter of time before I switched to Fire TV Stick 4Ks for each one of my TVs. When comparing with devices like Apple TV 4K, this alternative clocks in at a fraction of the cost and sports a fast processor that works well with Hulu, Plex, Netflix, and more. A built-in web-browser makes this an excellent travel device that’s extremely straight-forward to connect to hotel Wi-Fi networks. For home use, Amazon lets you to link an Echo device to Fire TV, allowing you to easily control playback using just your voice. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more Fire TV devices on sale.
More Fire TV devices on sale:
- Stick: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cube: $80 (Reg. $120)
- Recast
- 500GB: $190 (Reg. $230)
- 1TB: $230 (Reg. $280)
Fire TV Stick 4K features:
- The most powerful 4K streaming media stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming.
- Launch and control content with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb Freedive, and others.
- Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Experience immersive sound with Dolby Atmos on select Prime Video titles.
