Banana Republic offers 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase, today only

Today only, Banana Republic offers an extra 10% off your purchase and 40% off everything sitewide. No code needed. Free 3-5 day shipping on orders of $100 with code BRSHIP or complimentary standard delivery on purchases of $50+. The men’s 11-Inch Core Temp Shorts were made to be lightweight, comfortable and quick-drying. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for $38. These shorts are perfect for all of your golf outings and events this summer. Better yet, it’s available in several color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Tencel Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit is very on-trend for this season. Its tie-waist offers a flattering touch and the olive color is great for spring and summer. Best of all, it’s currently marked down to $72 and originally was priced at $159.

The most notable deals for women include:

