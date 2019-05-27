4K computing awaits w/ Samsung’s 28-inch LED Monitor: $280 (Amazon low), more from $130

- May. 27th 2019 9:20 am ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) for $279.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re running a Mac or PC, Samsung’s 4K display is an excellent way to upgrade your setup. Picture-by-picture support allows you to display two 1080p inputs simultaneously without a loss of picture quality. Inputs include 2x HDMI and one DisplayPort. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers. Head below to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) features:

  • Stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, PC viewing, gaming and more come alive with incredible lifelike detail
  • Amd Free Sync and 1ms response time minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming
  • An incredible 1 billion colors delivers detailed, natural looking, and extremely realistic images
  • Picture-by-picture (PBP) lets you connect to two devices to the monitor and maintain their original quality

