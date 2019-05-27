4K computing awaits w/ Samsung’s 28-inch LED Monitor: $280 (Amazon low), more from $130

Amazon is offering the Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) for $279.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re running a Mac or PC, Samsung’s 4K display is an excellent way to upgrade your setup. Picture-by-picture support allows you to display two 1080p inputs simultaneously without a loss of picture quality. Inputs include 2x HDMI and one DisplayPort. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers. Head below to find more monitors on sale.

Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) features:

Stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, PC viewing, gaming and more come alive with incredible lifelike detail

Amd Free Sync and 1ms response time minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming

An incredible 1 billion colors delivers detailed, natural looking, and extremely realistic images

Picture-by-picture (PBP) lets you connect to two devices to the monitor and maintain their original quality

