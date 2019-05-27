Get the best electric pressure washer Gold Box today: Sun Joe 2800PSI now $159

- May. 27th 2019 7:35 am ET

$159
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX 2800 MAX PSI 1.30 GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $159 shipped. That’s $120 off the MSRP and the first meaningful price reduction we’ve seen since it launched a year ago. This feature packed model has 5 nozzles and 2 separate detergent tanks and with a powerful 14.5A induction motor is as quiet and powerful you’ll find from an outlet. Grab a patio/deck cleaning attachment for $15. Make sure you snag a 15A 25/50/100ft extension cord too.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • Powerful 14.5-amp motor generates up to 2,800 PSI/1.3 GPM for maximum cleaning power
  • Two onboard 30.4 fl oz detergent tanks and detergent dial lets you control the mix
  • 14.5-amp induction motor is designed to last longer, run quieter, and work cooler than traditional universal motors
  • TSS (Total Stop System) — automatically shuts off the pump and power when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life
  • Includes 34-inch extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, 35-foot power cord with GFCI protection, garden hose adapter, needle clean-out tool

