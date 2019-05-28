Today only, try Chrome OS for $178.50 w/ ASUS’ 15.6-inch offering (Reg. $250)

Today only, Office Depot via Rakuten is offering the ASUS 15.6-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook (C523) for $178.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $71 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $31. Having spent several weeks in the past working from a Chromebook, I’ve found Chrome OS to be the best alternative to macOS for me. Google’s efforts to make computing accessible to everyone allows you to pick up this respectable laptop for a fraction of what Apple charges. This Chromebook sports a 15-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Ports include USB-C, USB-A, a microSD card reader and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Protect your new Chromebook with an AmazonBasics 15.6-inch Laptop Sleeve for $12. Whether you plan on using a backpack or not, this sleeve is an easy way to provide an additional layer of protection. It’s available in five colors, allowing you to find an option that fits your style preferences.

ASUS 15.6-inch Chromebook features:

With its aluminum-finished lid, thin .6 inch profile and overall weight of just 3.1 pounds, the ASUS Chromebook C523 has a distinctively premium look and feel. Designed for effortless mobility, it’s your take-anywhere companion that’s always ready to go wherever your day takes you. The stunning 15.6-inch HD NanoEdge display has an ultra-narrow 6mm bezel, and features a matte anti-glare coating to reduce annoying reflections. The result is a laptop with an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio that minimizes size while helping you maximize productivity — so you can see and do more, while carrying less.

