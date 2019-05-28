Stay connected w/ the Rocketfish 4-Port HDMI Switch & remote at 50% off: $25 shipped

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 4-Port HDMI Switch (RF-G1185) for $24.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $50, this Best Buy-exclusive HDMI switcher is now 50% off and at the best price we can find. You can connect up to 4 HDMI sources (gaming consoles and more) to your TV and then switch between them using the included remote. It supports 5.1 and 7.1 audio as well as 1080p and 3D video sources. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

The AmazonBasics HDMI cables range from 3 to 25-feet and start at just $7 Prime shipped. The nylon-braided cables carry a 4+ star rating from hundreds and are one of the most affordable ways to connect your HDMI gear. Just note that while the cables do, the featured deal above does not support 4K video, but the Rocketfish model that does sells for $55 more.

Rocketfish 4-Port HDMI Switch:

Easily switch between up to 4 HDMI source components with this HDMI switch that supports 1080p and 3D video for high-definition entertainment and 7.1 surround sound for impressive audio. Including Blu-ray Disc players, DVD players, digital cable and satellite boxes, gaming consoles and digital media players.

