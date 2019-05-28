Enjoy a relaxing night under the stars w/ SaluSpa’s 4-person inflatable hot tub: $299 (Reg. $400+)

Walmart is offering the SaluSpa Realtree MAX-5 AirJet 4-Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub for $299 shipped. For comparison, similar models go for over $400 at Amazon and this version has a list price of $430 at Walmart. Offering room for four people, this hot tub also includes a cover to keep your water clean when not in use. Whether you’re wanting to prep for fall already when it gets cooler, or just enjoy a nice relaxing summer evening under the stars, this hot tub is a great option. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This spa doesn’t have any tables or cup holders built-in, so add your own for under $10 Prime shipped. This will make your evening even better as you relax, as eating or drinking in a hot tub without a place to set anything is never fun.

SaluSpa Realtree Inflatable Hot Tub features:

The SaluSpa Realtree MAX-5 AirJet inflatable spa is a great choice for an affordable, go-anywhere spa. It will look perfect set up on wooden decking or on the lawn. The SaluSpa does not require tools or professional installation. With its soothing 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees C) water temperature and a relaxing AirJet system, this hot tub is perfect for soaking sore muscles or unwinding after a long, hard day of work or play. It even conveniently inflates using the spa’s pump.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!