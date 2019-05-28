Upgrade to Android TV for $50 w/ Xiaomi’s 4K-ready Mi Box S + $10 VUDU credit ($60 value)

Walmart is offering the Xiaomi Mi Box S + $10 VUDU Credit for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching around $60, today’s bundle is $10 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Having used Android TV in the past, I’ve been rather impressed with what it can pull off. Unlike tvOS, Android TV lets you play Plex in picture-in-picture mode, bringing multitasking to your TV experience. We reviewed Mi Box S and called it “the best Android TV box for most people”. Rated 4/5 stars.

Not a VUDU user? Slash another $10 off when opting for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at $40. I own five of these and have found them to be a killer value. I used to pack Apple TV for my travels but have switched to Fire TV thanks to a built-in web browser that makes pairing with hotel Wi-Fi a cinch.

Xiaomi Mi Box S features:

Connect to a world of content and entertainment at home with Mi Box S. Running on the latest Android TV 8.1 is easy to use, supports voice controls and your favorite apps such as Netflix, VUDU, YouTube, SlingTV and more! Experience stunning 4K HDR visuals and DOLBY DTS for an immersive experience. Catch your favorite TV shows, play games, watch the news or listen to the radio. Mi Box also recommends videos based on your personal YouTube and Google Play preferences.

