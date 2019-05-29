Brother’s AirPrint Laser has two-sided printing, 36ppm speeds, more: $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer (HL-L2395DW) for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly fetching $150 at Amazon, today’s deal is $20+ off the current rate found at retailers like Walmart and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This laser is simple to print from both mobile and PC devices alike, thanks to support for AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. The ability to print on both sides of a piece of paper make it a great option for saving money and curbing excessive use. With speeds that reach up to 36 pages per minute, users won’t need to spend much time waiting. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t mind messing with ink, consider Brother’s AiO Inkjet Printer for $50. Support for AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and integration with cloud storage like Google Drive and Dropbox make it a cinch to print in nearly any way possible.

Brother Monochrome Laser Printer features:

ENGINEERED FOR CONVENIENCE – This new Brother Monochrome Laser Printer is conveniently equipped with a flatbed scan glass for quick copying and scanning. Mobile Device Compatibility – AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Brother iPrint and Scan, Mopria, Cortado Workplace

OPTIMIZED FOR EFFICIENCY – Engineered with new features, the HL-L2395DW laser printer (replacement for the HLL2380DW) and has been optimized for efficiency, allowing you to print up to 36 pages per minute

