Organize Ethernet cables w/ TP-Link’s 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch: $8 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate found at retailers like Newegg and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019 by $1. Wireless networks are convenient, but can get annoying very quickly when things start to misbehave. While most routers have Ethernet ports on the back, there are typically only a few available. Grab this switch today to give yourself a bit more ports or to simply organize the network wiring in your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Run another wired connection with an AmazonBasics 5-ft. Ethernet Cable for $4. Even if you already have all the cables you need right now, having a spare always comes in handy. This cable supports full gigabit speeds, making it a solid and budget-friendly choice for most consumers.

TP-Link 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch features:

ETHERNET SPLITTER – Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections (laptop, gaming console, printer, etc)

5 Port FAST ETHERNET – 5 10/100 Mbps auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

COST EFFECTIVE – Fanless Quiet Design, Desktop design. Operating Temperature: 0℃~40℃ (32℉~104℉)

