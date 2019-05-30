Amazon offers the 2×4 Basics Custom Shed Kit with Peak Roof for $48.22 shipped. Normally around $60, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked since 2013 and is the best available. If you have “build a shed” on your honey-do list for this summer, picking up this kit is the perfect way to do it. You’ll receive everything you need to build a shed with this kit, including .22 gauge galvanized steel brackets. 2×4 Basics claims that with their kit you’ll only have to make “straight 90 degree cuts, no miter or angle cuts necessary.” Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers.

Maybe you don’t need to build a shed, but it’s always nice to have a bench to sit on. You can use 2×4 Basics’ Custom Bench Ends to make one yourself quite easily for just $37 shipped at Amazon. You’ll just need to provide your own wood, and you’ll have a bench in no-time.

2×4 Basics Custom Shed Kit features:

Lumber not included

Customizable shed kit with peak roof

Includes .22 gauge galvanized steel brackets, design plans and installation instructions

One kit builds a shed up to 10 feet, combine kits for a shed up to 22 feet

