This 2-pack of Contigo AUTOSEAL travel mugs keep drinks cool for up to 12 hours: $17 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of stainless steel Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mugs for $17.29 Prime shipped. Normally this set runs $32 and this is a match for our last mention and its all-time low. This 2-pack of mugs is perfect for summer adventures as it allows you to keep warm drinks hot for up to 5 hours, and more importantly, cool drinks cold for up to 12 hours. Whether you’re planning a Disney trip this summer or just a day at the beach, you’ll really enjoy having cold drinks at the ready all day long. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Contigo Stainless Steel Spill-Proof Kids Tumbler with Straw is perfect for your young ones when on-the-go. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and also keeps their drinks cool for up to 10 hours.

Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mugs:

Travel mug’s AUTOSEAL technology is Leak- and spill-proof

Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12 with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

One-Handed drinking with the push of a button

Easy-clean lid opens completely for thorough cleaning and locks for added peace of mind

Top-rack dishwasher-safe lid, hand-wash-only stainless steel body

100% BPA-free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!