For the month of May, 9to5Mac has teamed up with HP to offer great deals via the company's huge Memorial Day Sale on now. The sale has a large selection of HP's best displays starting as low as $84, accessories, printers and more with big savings for a limited time.

Pictured above, a few of our top picks for displays include:

Check out more great deals from HP below.

HP OMEN X 35 Curved Display: $949 (Reg. $1,299)

One of our favorites among the displays in the sale, HP’s top of the line offering is the HP Omen X 35 featuring a 35-inch curved WQHD widescreen display (3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz). On the back you’ll find 1 HDMI 1.4 and 1 DisplayPort 1.2 alongside 3 USB 3.0 ports (one upstream, three downstream), and 1 audio output. You can save $400 for a limited time.

Two other great display options from the HP Memorial Day sale include these 27-inch and 34-inch Envy displays up to $250 off.

The 34-inch model includes a WQHD (3440 x 1440 @ 60 Hz) widescreen display with 2 HDMI; 1 DisplayPort 1.2, 1 USB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.2, power delivery up to 60 W); and 1 USB 3.0 port (two downstream). The 16:9, 27-inch model includes a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz) display and comes with 1 HDMI 1.4; 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 DisplayPort 1.2, and 1 USB Type-C port. Shop all monitor deals.

You’ll find many printers in the HP sale, but two of our top picks include the HP Envy 5055 and HP Officejet 5255 up to half off for a limited time. Both are WiFi ready and compatible with Apple AirPrint and the HP Smart app for iPhone. Shop all printer deals.

Two USB-C docks available in the HP sale, the HP USB-C Dock gives you Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and four USB ports for powering two displays at once and much more. The HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock, on the other hand, offers VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports in a compact, travel-friendly form factor.

Shop more HP accessory deals at its Memorial Day Sale on now.

