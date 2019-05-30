Protect your home w/ the Nest Secure Starter Kit at an all-time low of $243 shipped (Reg $399)

Today only, A4C is offering the Nest Secure Smart Alarm System for $243 shipped. Originally $399, it’s still on sale for its Memorial Day price of $299 at most retailers like Best Buy. This beats the lowest that we’ve tracked previously, which was $250 back in September of 2018. The Nest Secure is perfect for those who want an easy-to-install home security system that ties in with other smart home devices. If you’re already in the Nest ecosystem, this is a must-have expansion for your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Broaden the feature set of your Nest Secure with the Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm at $120 shipped. This will keep your home safe from potential fires or carbon monoxide buildup, alerting you and the authorities should anything go wrong.

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack features:

3 security levels include alarm off, home and guarding, and away and guarding

Security alerts let you know what triggered an alarm, giving you the option to call the police or an emergency contact

No Rush feature enables you to arm and disarm the alarm at your own pace, with a friendly voice alerting you to how much time you have left

Remind Me alerts enable you to arm your system directly from your smartphone

Tags are suitable for children, family members, dog walkers, babysitters, or anyone who requires access to your secured home

