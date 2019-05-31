Amazon’s 17-inch Laptop Backpack fits every modern Apple MacBook + iPad: $32.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 17-inch Laptop Backpack for $32.44 shipped. That’s about 20% off the rate it has been fetching there and is the lowest price we have tracked in over two years. This backpack sports enough room for a 17-inch laptop, leaving plenty of space for every modern Apple MacBook. A built-in padded tablet holder is ready for an iPad Pro or other 12-inch alternatives. Loads of pockets and organization throughout aim to provide easy access to all of your travel gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Have a laptop that’s 15 inches or less? Consider this $26 AmazonBasics alternative. It sports a sleek black and gray design that tries its best to hide distractions with a tighter form-factor. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

AmazonBasics 17-inch Laptop Backpack features:

Multi-compartment laptop backpack equipped with one large packing compartment, separate laptop compartment, tablet holder, and front pocket organizer

Fits most 17-inch laptops; separate padded laptop compartment with zippered side entry for easy access and velcro strap to keep laptop in place

Built-in padded tablet holder next to the laptop compartment for easy storage; fits iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Google Nexus 9, Amazon Fire HDX, and other tablets up to 12 inches

Padded shoulder straps and back padding offer extra back support and comfort; top loop handle for a secure hold when picking up or moving the backpack

Internal cell phone pouch with headphone port; water bottle pouches; removable key ring

