Amazon’s 17-inch Laptop Backpack fits every modern Apple MacBook + iPad: $32.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 17-inch Laptop Backpack for $32.44 shipped. That’s about 20% off the rate it has been fetching there and is the lowest price we have tracked in over two years. This backpack sports enough room for a 17-inch laptop, leaving plenty of space for every modern Apple MacBook. A built-in padded tablet holder is ready for an iPad Pro or other 12-inch alternatives. Loads of pockets and organization throughout aim to provide easy access to all of your travel gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Have a laptop that’s 15 inches or less? Consider this $26 AmazonBasics alternative. It sports a sleek black and gray design that tries its best to hide distractions with a tighter form-factor. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
AmazonBasics 17-inch Laptop Backpack features:
- Multi-compartment laptop backpack equipped with one large packing compartment, separate laptop compartment, tablet holder, and front pocket organizer
- Fits most 17-inch laptops; separate padded laptop compartment with zippered side entry for easy access and velcro strap to keep laptop in place
- Built-in padded tablet holder next to the laptop compartment for easy storage; fits iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Google Nexus 9, Amazon Fire HDX, and other tablets up to 12 inches
- Padded shoulder straps and back padding offer extra back support and comfort; top loop handle for a secure hold when picking up or moving the backpack
- Internal cell phone pouch with headphone port; water bottle pouches; removable key ring
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!