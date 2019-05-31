The ASUS ZenBook 13 gives you a speedy i7 processor & 256GB SSD for $699, more from $599

B&H is offering the ASUS ZenBook 13 with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB for $699 shipped. For comparison, it was originally listed at $950 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked for the i7 model. You’ll enjoy a microSD card reader with this laptop, something that even Apple’s MacBook Pro is lacking. Plus, the 256GB SSD will ensure speedy boot times overall. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 with 1.6GHz/12GB/512GB for $599 shipped at B&H. Normally $999, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. You’ll also get 1 year of Office 2019 Home and Student with your purchase. This is a great laptop for those who need a bit more storage and Microsoft Office, but not the extra power of the above i7 processor. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

ASUS ZenBook 13 features:

  • 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-Core
  • 8GB LPDDR3 | 256GB M.2 SSD
  • 13.3″ 1920 x 1080 WideView Display
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • microSDXC Card Reader
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2
  • USB Type-A & Type-C | HDMI
  • Ultra-Slim NanoEdge Bezels
  • Windows 10 (64-Bit)

