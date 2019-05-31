Keep the kids hydrated with a pair of colorful CamelBak Eddy 12-ounce Water Bottles for $15.50

Amazon offers the CamelBak Eddy Kids 12-ounce Water Bottle 2-pack in Pink & Lilac for $15.44 Prime shipped. Also available in Blue & Green at $15.70 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, which is what you’d pay right now at Zappos, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. These child-friendly bottles will be perfect to have on road trips, play dates, beach outings, and other fun summer activities. Best of all, they’re spill-proof. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Save extra cash when you go for something more unconventional with this pair of Contigo Autoseal Trekker Kids Water Bottles at $10. They have a 1-touch lid and claim to be both spill- and leak-proof.

CamelBak Eddy Kids 12-ounce Water Bottle:

Just the Right Bite: Combining the patented CamelBak Big Bite Valve with a stem tube and shut-off valve, this detachable one-piece component is simple for kids to use and simple for parents to clean.

Safe and Easy: Simplified stem and straw are child-safe yet easy to remove for cleaning. All parts are hand wash vessel only.

