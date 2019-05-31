This colossal 90-piece Crayola Creativity Tub has just about everything for under $16 (20% off)

- May. 31st 2019 3:34 pm ET

Walmart is offering the 90-piece Crayola Colossal Creativity Tub for $15.90. Shipping is free on orders over $35 but you’ll get hit with delivery fees otherwise so opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $20, it currently fetches a bloated $25+ from Amazon third party sellers. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and a solid 20% price drop. When it comes to Crayola, this giant kit has a little bit of everything. You’re looking at 24 Crayons, 8 Broad Line Markers, 12 Twistables Colored Pencils, 4 Washable Sidewalk Chalk Sticks, 6 Washable Kid’s Paints, 30 Sheets of Construction Paper, 4 Packs of Modeling Clay, and more for under $16. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can certainly scratch your next Crayola gift off the list for less. This 152-piece Crayola Ultimate Crayon Collection is under $13, the 30-pack of Crayola Twistables Colored Pencils is only $7 and the 16-pack of Crayola Jumbo Crayons is $6 Prime shipped. But considering today’s featured deal is a 90-piece set for only a few bucks more, it might be worth the difference.

Crayola Colossal Creativity Tub:

The Crayola Colossal Creativity Tub makes an excellent addition to any collection of arts and crafts supplies. Featuring a versatile compilation of artistic tools, it offers a great outlet for a variety of creative endeavors. This Crayola ultimate tub of color makes a wonderful gift for children who are excited about making art.

