Dell’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub supports 4K60, Ethernet, and is MacBook-ready: $65.50 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is offering the Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter (DA300) for $65.67 shipped. This hub fetches up to $100 at Dell, $93 at B&H, and has been averaging around $85 at Amazon lately. This equates to a savings of at least $20 and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If you’ve been missing a port or two on your MacBook, there’s a good chance this hub will satisfy those needs. Ports include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and Ethernet. Both DisplayPort and HDMI ports are able to handle 4K60 display output. Its built-in USB-C cable remains hidden when not in use, making this an aesthetically pleasing device that will pair nicely with Apple gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work with Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1 for $30 when clipping the on-page coupon. Despite its small form-factor, this wall adapter can crank out 30W of power. Thanks to a 40% smaller footprint compared to Apple’s 12-inch MacBook charger you’ll be able to reclaim a fair amount of space in your travel bag.

Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter (DA300) features:

Connect to 4K displays at 60Hz via DP or HDMI port and enjoy a crisp and clear view without compromising on performance. Supports single display at a time.

The only USB-C adapter with in-built Cable management and a round, coaxial cable that offers a reliable connection with enhanced signal integrity.

Small and round-shaped, the compact adapter fits neatly in your bag, while the concealed cable can be extended or retracted by rotating the top and bottom cover of the adapter, for easy storage.

Easy to use, the adapter is ready to go when you plug it in – no installation of external drivers is necessary. Pair your adapter with Dell systems to enjoy business Class features.

