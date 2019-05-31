This Invicta Pro Diver Watch has 100 meter water resistance, 44mm case, more: $71.50 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Watch (6977) for $71.49 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is one of lowest prices we have tracked. This diver watch lives up to its name with 100 meter water resistance. With a case size of 48mm, this is great for folks that prefer large watches. In addition to telling the time, this watch features a rotating date calendar and a black sunray dial. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a digital watch, consider Casio’s G-SHOCK Military Watch for $70. It features an all-black design that supports 29 time zones, daylight savings time, and more. A stopwatch and countdown timer allow you to time yourself and be alerted when after a set duration.

Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Watch features:

Band Material: Polyurethane, Stainless Steel , Tone: Black, Steel, Length: 220mm, Size: 26mm, Buckle: Regular, Clasp: Regular

Case Size: 48mm, Case Material: Stainless Steel, Crown Type: Push, Crystal Type: Flame Fusion, Dial Material: Metal, Plastic

Water Resistance: 100M meters

Function meets fashion in this Invicta watch, which features sophisticated design details such as a rotating date calendar and black sunray dial with silver-tone hands and markers.

Swiss Quartz movement with analog display

