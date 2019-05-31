J.Crew is having its Save More Event this weekend only, score up to 40% off new arrivals for summer

- May. 31st 2019 9:44 am ET

This weekend only, save big during J.Crew’s Save More Event that’s offering 25% off sitewide, 30% off 2 items and 40% off 3 styles or more. Just use promo code NOTSOBASIC at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s 9-inch Stretch Shorts are a no-brainer at just $49. These shorts were originally priced at $65 and they come in an array of versatile color options. They feature a stylish modern length and they’re infused with stretch for additional comfort. Plus, you can easily dress them up or down with the Stretch Secret Wash Shirt or the French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew.

