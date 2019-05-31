Get running with Joe’s New Balance Summer Savings Event: 50% off select styles from just $30

For a limited time only, Joe’s New Balance Start Summer with Savings Event offers 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Take your workouts to the next level with the Fresh Foam Sport Sneakers for men that are marked down to just $37. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. This style was designed to be lightweight, supportive and cushioned for added comfort. They’re available in an array of color options and their flexible design will help to mimic your natural stride. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Fuelcore Coast v4 Running Shoes are sure to give you your best stride yet. Their slip-on design will get you out of the door swiftly and they have a breathable knit to keep you cool. Originally, these shoes were priced at $65; however, during the sale you can find them for just $32.

Our top picks for women include:

