A 6-pack of Nike’s Performance No-Show Socks drop to $14.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is currently offering a 6-Pack of Nike Men’s Performance No-Show Socks in Black for $14.45 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $20, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since March. These socks feature a snug fit for comfort as well as an arch support. They also have spandex to help keep their shape and their no-show design will look great with any of your sneakers. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another great option is the set of three Under Armour Men’s Heatgear Tech No Show Socks in Black for $11. These socks are sweat-wicking, feature anti-odor components and have arch support. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nike’s Performance No-Show Socks feature:

Reinforced heel and toe for enhanced durability in high-wear areas

Rib cuffs for a snug, comfortable fit

Arch support for a secure fit

The NIKE Performance Cushion No-Show Socks with Bag (6 Pairs) are made with premium cotton to keep your feet comfortable, while an arch band provides a supportive fit with less slippage.

Spandex for better fit and shape retention

