Enjoy Pac-Man anywhere w/ this mini retro arcade game for $10 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Arcade Classics Pac-Man Retro Mini Arcade Game for $9.99 Prime shipped. Originally $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This desktop arcade game brings an amazing experience to your office, allowing you to enjoy Pac-Man in all its retro glory. Measuring just 4-inches wide by 5.75-inches high by 2-inches deep, meaning it’ll fit just about anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Arcade Classics Pac-Man Retro Mini Arcade features:

RETRO PLAY Authentic 80’s graphics, sounds, and gameplay

AUTHENTIC Joystick control, graphics and sounds make the gameplay as exciting as the original!

NEW Brighter Screen for enhanced gameplay!

INCLUDES 2 AA batteries for immediate play! Age: 8+

SHARE Perfect for fans or collectors looking to share this classic with the new generation!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!