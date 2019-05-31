Enjoy Pac-Man anywhere w/ this mini retro arcade game for $10 (Reg. $20)

- May. 31st 2019 2:29 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Arcade Classics Pac-Man Retro Mini Arcade Game for $9.99 Prime shipped. Originally $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This desktop arcade game brings an amazing experience to your office, allowing you to enjoy Pac-Man in all its retro glory. Measuring just 4-inches wide by 5.75-inches high by 2-inches deep, meaning it’ll fit just about anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers.

Arcade Classics Pac-Man Retro Mini Arcade features:

  • RETRO PLAY Authentic 80’s graphics, sounds, and gameplay
  • AUTHENTIC Joystick control, graphics and sounds make the gameplay as exciting as the original!
  • NEW Brighter Screen for enhanced gameplay!
  • INCLUDES 2 AA batteries for immediate play! Age: 8+
  • SHARE Perfect for fans or collectors looking to share this classic with the new generation!

